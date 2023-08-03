Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PHILADELPHIA — Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday, the school said. No other details were provided.

Butler, a rising junior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a reserve on the team and appeared in eight games in two seasons with the Dragons.

''On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates,'' university President John Fry in a statement. ''In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.''

The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll last season. He dealt with injuries the last two seasons.

Butler is survived by his parents and two sisters, who both played college basketball.

