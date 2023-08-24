"Drawn to Birds, A Naturalist's Sketchbook," by Jenny deFouw Geuder, Adventure Publications, Cambridge, Minn., hard-bound, illustrated, $29.95.

If I knew someone with a budding interest in birds, this is the book I would give or recommend. In text and charming watercolors, the artist/author covers identification of our common bird species, with insight and tips on attracting and keeping birds in your yard. She covers nests, eggs, fledglings, migration and seasons, providing an overview enhanced by her artwork and clear, brief text. The watercolor illustrations set this book apart from others making the same effort. It is both functional and beautiful.

