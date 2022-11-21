Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night.

DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 20 points for the Cowboys (3-2). Xavier Dusell added 13 points for Wyoming. In addition, Ethan Anderson finished with eight points.

DeVries led Drake with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 11 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.