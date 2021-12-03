St. Thomas (MN) (4-4) vs. Drake (4-3)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) and Drake both look to put winning streaks together . St. Thomas (MN) easily beat Crown College by 20 in its last outing. Drake is coming off a 73-66 win over Valparaiso in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tremell Murphy has averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries has paired with Murphy and is accounting for 10.7 points per game. The Tommies have been led by Riley Miller, who is averaging 18.9 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 46.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 17 for 36 over his last three games. He's also converted 90.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: St. Thomas (MN) has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Drake has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tommies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 26 assists on 77 field goals (33.8 percent) over its past three matchups while St. Thomas (MN) has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a collective unit has made 13.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

