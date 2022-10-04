That dreaded trip to the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) office to get a driver's license or state identification card just got a whole lot faster and more user-friendly.

Under a new state law, DVS is piloting on-site printing at two sites through June 30. Applicants can walk into offices in Lakeville and Moorhead with their documents, and in minutes walk out with new cards in hand rather than having to wait weeks to get them in the mail.

Nearly 80 people got licenses and other credentials onsite Monday, the day the pilot went live, said DVS spokesperson Jen Longaecker. The average time spent at the counter was five minutes, she said.

"I'm happy to be living up to the promise of delivering common sense legislation for the benefit of Minnesotans," said state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, one of the authors of the legislation that allowed for the pilot, in a statement. "No more fumbling with that yellow piece of paper or checking the mail every day hoping for your license to arrive."

Duckworth, who got his first driver's license at the Lakeville exam station when he was 16, said the pilot was possible because of the collaboration of legislators, county officials and city leaders.

"I'm proud of the work Lakeville and Dakota County have done to make this possible," he said. "I'm hopeful their hard work will benefit the entire state in the near future."

Applicants 21 and older can get or renew a standard Class D driver's license, driver's permit or state identification card at the counter for no additional fee. Standard Class D licenses allow drivers to operate regular passenger vehicles and light trucks. Licenses also are available with a motorcycle endorsement.

Cards issued same-day have a slightly different look and feel than traditionally-issued cards, due to the card stock and lamination used in the printing process. The same-day cards are less flexible, DVS said.

The pilot does not allow same-day cards to be offered for commercial driver's licenses or permits, REAL ID cards or enhanced driver's licenses, permits or ID cards, which require more layers of security.

"This pilot program meets the needs of Minnesotans who would require a same-day card," said DVS Director Pong Xiong. "We are happy to provide this efficient, innovative service to fulfill our customers' expectations."

DVS will gather data and analyze the pilot in Lakeville and Moorhead before deciding whether to expand to additional locations, Longaecker said.

The Lakeville License Center is at 20085 Heritage Drive. In Moorhead, the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles is at 420 Center Avenue.