DENVER — Brenton Doyle broke a ninth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Doyle's fly ball to center was deep enough for Jake Cave to score from third, giving Colorado the victory a night after the Rockies blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning in an 11-9 loss.

''I was trying to get a ball up in the zone to allow me to drive the ball somewhere in the air and deep enough to score Jake,'' Doyle said.''

Cave and Elhehuris Montero led off the ninth with singles off Yohan Ramirez (0-3), and rookie Adael Amador, who had two hits, reached on a fielder's choice.

Tuesday night's loss came when Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-head three-run homer with two outs after first-base umpire Lance Barksdale ruled the slugger had not swung at strike three.

Cave was animated as he yelled at Barksdale from right field and said Wednesday's win had more meaning.

''Baseball is kind of poetic and this is a little glimpse of that,'' he said. ''With some drama happening late (Tuesday) night to be in the ninth inning, tie ballgame, couple or runners on and no outs I get the chance to score the winning run.''

Michael Toglia homered and tripled and Jalen Beeks (3-3) pitched an inning of relief to help Colorado snap a four-game skid.

Shohei Ohtani doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman also had two hits for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles' Bobby Miller made his first start since April 10 after spending more than two months on the injured list because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

After Toglia hit a three-run homer off Miller in the first inning, the Dodgers took a 4-3 lead in the second on Ohtani's three-run double and Freeman's RBI single.

''The adrenaline was pretty high in the first inning, got a couple of quick outs and then a two-out walk,'' Miller said. ''(Toglia), I missed a fastball down the middle. I'd like to think if I throw it in a different spot I'd only let up two runs.''

Jason Heyward, who hit a grand slam to start Los Angeles' seven-run ninth inning Tuesday night, doubled home two runs in the fifth off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner.

Miller went 6 1/3 innings – his longest outing this year – but was denied the victory when Colorado scored twice in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip. Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler has been bothered by the hip for a few starts and then was hit by a comebacker Tuesday night.

Rockies: OF/DH Charlie Blackmon was out of the lineup because of a sore right hamstring. … OF Nolan Jones was a late scratch due to an illness

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (7-2, 3.01 ERA) was set start Thursday against LHP Ty Blach (3-4, 4.65) to wrap up the four-game series.

