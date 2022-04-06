Downward dog day at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Canines and their owners participated in dog yoga (doga) during All About Dogs Day at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Chaska, Minn. The Arboretum's 65-acre Dog Commons area was open to leashed dogs and their caregivers and featured a dog expo with vendors, a scavenger hunt and dog-friendly contests like cutest dog, pet and owner look-alike, best costume and best trick. The doga class began with massage techniques to help bring the dogs and owners into a calm, relaxed atmosphere.