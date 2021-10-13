See more of the story

Former Bethel University men's basketball coach Doug Novak, who left the school in August, has been named the interim women's head coach at Mississippi State after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down for health reasons.

Novak was the men's coach at Bethel for eight seasons, where he had a 131-68 record and made the MIAC playoffs seven times.

Before his time at Bethel, Novak had been a men's assistant at Tulane and The Citadel, in addition to several other stops. He was associate head coach at Mississippi State before the unexpected promotion.

McCray-Penson, a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer who played at Tennessee, said in a news release Tuesday that she has been faced again with unspecified health concerns she had hoped were behind her. To devote time and energy toward addressing those issues, McCray-Penson stated that she decided to step away.

The Bulldogs were 10-9 in her lone season as coach.

Mississippi State made consecutive Final Four appearances in 2017 and 2018, losing in the title game both times. In 2017, the team ended UConn's 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals,

The school says it will conduct a national search for a new coach.