Don't Predict Rain During a Drought

Somewhat Soggy Sunday

The simulated radar from AM Sunday to Sunday night shows scattered showers and storms moving through the region with pockets of locally heavy rainfall, especially across the southern parts of the state. The heaviest rains appear to be south of the Twin Cities. The good news is that we're not expecting anything severe.

Rainfall Potential Through Early Next Week

Here's the rainfall outlook through early next week, which shows somewhat soggy weather across the southern half of the state. Some of the heaviest rains will be found across the Southwestern corner of the state with some 1" to 2" tallies possible. The Twin Cities appears to be just on the northern fringes of this heavier rain band and may only see a 0.25" to 0.50". Stay tuned...

8th Driest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has been very dry across much of the region so far this summer with only 3.55" of rain falling at the MSP Airport since June 1st. That is nearly 5.80" below average and is the 8th driest Meteorological Summer on record with the driest being 1.35" set in 1894. Interestingly, the last two summers (2022 & 2021) were even drier than this one.

9th Hottest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has also been a hot summer with readings running well above average since June 1st and good enough for the 9th hottest Meteorological Summer on record so far. Note that 2021 was the 4th hottest and 2022 was the 11th hottest From June 1st to August 4th. With that being said, the last 3 summers have been pretty warm and dry.

60 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 60 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" to nearly -7.00" below average (in red/pink) since early June. There are a few locations across the state that have surpluses, but most locations are well below average.

Drought Update

Drought conditions continue to deepen across the region with a few pockets of Extreme Drought showing up (in red). The last time that parts of Minnesota were in an Extreme Drought was back in mid December, nearly 7 months ago.

Hottest Days of 2023 So Far

The hottest day of 2023 (so far) was Thursday, July 27th with a high of 96F and heat index values peaking around 105F to 110F. Uffda! There have been (23) 90F days this year. Our average number of 90F days is 14.

Average Number of 90F Days At MSP

Looking at the last 30 years, the average number of 90F days at the MSP Airport is (14). July is the hottest month with an average of (6) 90F days. We've only had (3) days in the 90s this July, but have already had (14) days in the 90s this year. Last year we had (18) days in the 90s and in 2021 there were (27) days in the 90s. The most number of 90F days in any single year was (44) set in 1988.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, August 6th will be quite a bit cooler than it has been over the past several days. In fact, we'll likely only warm into the 70s, which will be the first time since July 17th that we've had a high in the 70s. Skies will also be a bit unsettled with some spotty showers and storms possible through the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Sunday shows readings starting in the mid/upper 60s and only warming into the low/mid 70s, which will be below average for a change. We'll also have spotty shower and thunderstorms chances lingering through much of the day. Easterly winds will be breezy at times with gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph.

Weather Outlook For Sunday

Temps on Sunday will generally warm into the 70s across the state, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for early August. Note that some in the southwestern corner of the state will only warm into the upper 60s, which will be nearly -15F below average. A slow moving storm system will be responsible for somewhat soggy conditions with scattered showers and storms possible.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps only warming into the low/mid 70s on Sunday, which will be nearly -10F below average. We'll get back close to average early next week as readings warm back into the lower 80s, but 70s return once again during the 2nd half of the week.

Stickier Dewpoints Into the Week Ahead

Dewpoints on Sunday will still be a bit sticky with readings hovering in the mid/upper 60s as scattered rain showers push through the region. It'll get better Monday with dewpoints falling into the the 50s through the day and Tuesday.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks a little more active as we head through the 1st full week of August next week. Scattered showers and storms will push through the region on Sunday. Dry skies will be with us Monday and Tuesday before more rain and thunder moves in during the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through mid August actually looks pretty comfortable. Temperatures will be consistently in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s, which will be at or slightly below average for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook

The National Weather Outlook through the week ahead looks a little more unsettled across the Midwest with a few storms systems moving through over the next 7 to 10 days. T-Showers exit the region late weekend with a couple days of dry weather before more unsettled weather slides in during the 2nd half of the week and the upcoming weekend.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps across the High Plains and the Midwest. Warmer than average readings will continue across the Southern US and will develop across the East and West Coast through mid month.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows suggest more active weather in place along and east of the Rockies through mid month as well. Drought conditions have been expanding across the Central US, so much needed rainfall is in order.

Don't Predict Rain During a Drought

By Paul Douglas

The worst sins a meteorologist can commit? Missing a tornado. Predicting flurries but a blizzard forms instead. Forecasting sprinkles only to wake up to a flood. Taking a vacation during a Category 4 hurricane? It's a long list.

I am reminded that weather models (and meteorologists) are still a long way from perfect And think twice before predicting heavy rain during a severe drought. Moisture that was predicted to soak much of Minnesota is staying south. The storm is tracking 200 miles farther south and so are the heaviest bands of showers and thunderstorms. The metro may see a few showers today, but NOTHING like what was predicted late last week.

Mea culpa. And thank God I'm not working at the nuclear power plant Homer Simpson recommended.

No 90s this week, just 70s and 80s with relatively comfortable humidity as Alberta Clippers push southward out of Canada. Maybe a few days of smoke but so it goes in 2023. No earthquakes, mudslides, blowing sand or storms with names. I just wish it would rain.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler, few showers. Winds: E 10-20. High: 75.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lingering t-showers. Winds: NNE 10-15. Low: 63

MONDAY: Some sun, comfortable breeze. Winds: N 10-20. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Pleasant with warm sunshine. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, stray shower. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High 83.

FRIDAY: Early shower then getting sunnier. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 66. High 80.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun, comfortable. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 59. High: 77.

This Day in Weather History

August 6th

1969: Tornadoes sweep across northern Minnesota, hitting Ely, Backus, Outing and Dark Lake. Damage could still be seen 20 years later in the BWCA.

1866: Torrential rain dumps 10.30 inches at Sibley in 24 hours. Widespread flooding occurs, washing out bridges and drowning many people. In Fillmore County it is known as the 'Wisel Flood' because 3 members of the Wisel family perished in the flood.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 6th

Average High: 82F (Record: 99F set in 2001)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 48F set in 1977)

Record Rainfall: 1.67" set in 1995

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 6th

Sunrise: 6:04am

Sunset: 8:33pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 28 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 32 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 Hour & 8 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 6th at Midnight

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will still be well above average across the Southern US with widespread records heat across Texas. Reading in the 70s from Denver, CO to Billings, MT, will be nearly -10F to -15F below average.

National Weather Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will feature showers and storms from the Desert Southwest the High Plains. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong side with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Monday shows unsettled weather drifting across the Midwest through early next week. Areas of locally heavy rainfall and a few strong storms will be possible. This unsettled weather moves into the Northeast early next week with a good soaking as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier rain potential across parts of the Central and Eastern US, where localized flooding can't be ruled out. A few monsoonal thunderstorms will be possible in the Southwest, but much of the West Coast will remain dry.

Climate Stories

"Do phrases like 'global boiling' help or hinder climate action?"

"Last week, United Nations General Secretary António Guterres coined an arresting new term. The era of global warming has ended, he declared dramatically, and the era of "global boiling" has arrived. You can see why he said it. July was the hottest month on record globally. Searing temperatures and intense wildfires have raged across the Northern Hemisphere. Marine heatwaves are devastating the world's third-largest coral reef, off Florida. And as greenhouse emissions keep rising, it means many even hotter summers await us. But critics and climate sceptics have heaped scorn on the phrase. Taken literally, they're correct – nowhere on Earth is near the boiling point of water. Is Guterres' phrase hyperbolic or an accurate warning? Do phrases like this actually help drive us towards faster and more effective climate action? Or do they risk making us prone to climate doomism, and risk prompting a backlash?"

See more from The Conversation HERE:

"Action to protect the Arctic could slow climate change"

"As a scorching wake-up call reverberated around the globe, climate scientists urged accelerated action in the Arctic to help slow the rate of warming and keep the 1.5° C guardrail within reach. A new research report urges the countries that are members of the international group the G20, to take urgent action to preserve and understand the Arctic's role in climate warming, and highlights the urgency and necessity of immediately cutting back "short-lived climate pollutants" black carbon and methane. The report was from the ThinkTwenty, or T20, a group that is officially recognized by the G20 and brings think tanks and high-level experts to consider policy issues. As a backdrop to the T20 Summit meeting in India this week, the report – "The Consequences of Arctic Amplification in a Warming World" – explains the amplification that occurs from interlocking effects causing the Arctic to warm four times faster than the global average. Amplification has caused the Arctic's reflective sea ice to shrink and the amount of heat going into the ocean to increase, causing more ice to melt in a self-amplifying feedback loop."

See more from Alaska Beacon HERE:

"Burned by the European heat, travelers are seeking new destinations this summer"

"An unusual summer scorcher or a new normal? Some travelers aren't waiting to find out if this year's heat wave in southern Europe is an anomaly or part of a longer-term pattern caused by climate change. Tom Marchant, co-founder of the London-based luxury travel operator Black Tomato, told CNBC that his company has already seen a shift in interest from travelers hoping to avoid the searing summer heat. "We're seeing strong interest and desire to take advantage of the Scandi summer," he said. "Scandinavian destinations like Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland are seeing a pronounced rise from the sales front." 'Scandi summer' trend Interest in visiting the Mediterranean dropped by 10% from June to November this year, according to data published by the European Travel Commission. The summer of 2022 was Europe's hottest on record. On the flip side, summer bookings to Scandinavia are up 37% from last year, Marchant said, citing his company's data. "And we expect this will continue to climb," he said."

See more from CNBC HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX