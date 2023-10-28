In my last column, I objected to an opinion columnist's use of the word "shambolic," when either "chaotic" or "disorganized" would not chase a reader to the dictionary.

In response, a high school teacher wrote: "I'm teaching the fundamentals of grammar to my 11th grade audience, and wow, is it rough. But what I notice most is that when I ask them to paraphrase a page of writing, they trot out words that don't fit at all but that 'make them seem smart.' I'm now a broken record — keep it simple. I love the fact that shambolic fits into that nicely. Can't wait to show them your column."

Here's another list of other readers' laments about misuses of language:

1. Don't write, "The reason why." "Why" is implicit in the word "reason."

2. Don't write "free reign," when it should be "free rein," as in giving a horse, or a person, free rein to do as they wish.

3. This one's "iffy." Which form is correct: "If I were going to the game," or "If I was going to the game"? Use "were" when the outcome of the thought is hypothetical, as in, "If I were going to the game, my team would probably lose." Use "was" in this way: "If I was mean to you, I apologize." In that case, the action was real, not imagined.

4. Other: Suppose 15 people were injured in a six-car crash. Eleven were treated at a hospital and released. Many people write, "The other four remain in critical condition." That means there's another group of four. There is not. Instead, write, "The four others . . ."

5. Good/well: "My daughter played good." No, she didn't; she played "well." She may grow up to do good in the community, meaning good things.

6. Only: Puh-leez, whenever you use the word "only," place it right next to, or as close as possible to, what it refers to.

I suggest that you Google "14 Grammar Myths Your English Teacher Lied to You About." It's not only a delight; I guarantee you'll get free rein.

Gary Gilson can be reached through www.writebetterwithgary.com.