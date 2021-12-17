Legal beagles frown on frigid canines

Heavily furred pets can thrive in cold conditions, but in some states, it's a misdemeanor or felony to leave animals outdoors for long periods in freezing weather. Most animals need protection from winter's chill, just as humans do. Virginia is the most recent state to mandate protecting pets from freezing temperatures, joining Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as certain municipalities. Michigan requires outdoor dogs to have "adequate shelter" from the elements. Penalties range from fines to jail time.

Best Scotch

For the second year in a row, Scottish deerhound Claire walked away with the Best in Show ribbon at the National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia earlier in the month and televised on Thanksgiving Day. It's the first time in the show's 20-year history that a dog has had back-to-back wins. The 4-year-old deerhound, formally known as GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser, is the top-winning deerhound in the breed's history and was handled to both wins by Angela Lloyd. Other dogs in the Best in Show lineup were Sasha, a Pyrenean shepherd who took reserve best in show; Chester, an Affenpinscher; Jade, a German shorthaired pointer; Mo'Ne, a kuvasz; M.M., a Lakeland terrier; and Winter, a bulldog.

Longtime besties

Based on rock art discovered in Saudi Arabia, humans and dogs have been linked by leashes for at least 8,000 years, according to an online report in the journal Science. This art may also be the earliest depiction of humans and dogs hunting together — not to mention the earliest depiction of dogs in general. With their pricked-up ears, smooth coats and curved tails, the dogs depicted resemble primitive, or pariah-type, dogs such as Canaan dogs, Carolina dogs or the village dogs found around the world.