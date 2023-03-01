It was something out of a horror novel by Stephen King, whose "Misery" is onstage at Yellow Tree Theatre: Even when the venue's power was shut off, one dead speaker continued to buzz.

That was after the sound system failed during the opening night performance Feb. 24, distorting the musical score and sound effects. When it came time for the first matinee Feb. 25, nothing was working, so stage manager Charles Fraser had to read aloud directions such as, "From beyond the door, we hear the faint sounds of a television program."

Fraser did that for three performances.

Artistic director Austene Van said the show was going on, no matter what, even if she had to beatbox the sound effects herself. She had known since last fall an upgrade was needed but hoped the current system would last until a gala in May.

Instead, they're keeping the show together with a wing, a prayer and equipment borrowed from the Guthrie Theater.

"It's life-affirming that people want to help. There was an outpouring of, 'I can come in and look at your system,' or 'I may have some equipment for you to use,'" Van said, noting that supporters also contributed, including one donation of $14.

Van and staff are assessing exact needs but the Osseo theater must upgrade before producing its next two shows, music-heavy "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" and "Once Upon a Time." Contributors can click the "Donate" button at the theater's site or go to a Gofundme page that had almost met its $15,000 goal Tuesday afternoon.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the funding climate, Van said the existential struggle is real for arts organizations, not just the 120-seat Yellow Tree.

"Our industry is in danger," said Van. "If people have the heart, our smaller theaters, especially, need their support to survive."