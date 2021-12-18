Dallas Mavericks (14-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Minnesota. He ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 10-9 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 11-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: day to day (foot), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (personal).

