Dallas Mavericks (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.0 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-11 in conference matchups. Minnesota is seventh in the league with 54.7 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.

The Mavericks are 10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 6-5 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 33 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Christian Wood is shooting 53.9% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: day to day (quad), Josh Green: out (elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (illness), Dwight Powell: day to day (thigh), Davis Bertans: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.