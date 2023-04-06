Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Donaldson Co. hopes to top $4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.

The filtration company released financial targets as part of an investors day at its Bloomington headquarters last week.

For fiscal 2026, it estimates revenue between $3.8 billion and $4.3 billion, with a combined three-year compound annual growth rate of 4% to 8%. In fiscal 2022, which ended in July, the company's sales for the first time topped $3 billion, and Donaldson earned $332.8 million in profits.

A big part of the projected growth will come from its life sciences unit, which it has been expanding.

"Donaldson is the technology filtration leader in the markets we serve," Tod Carpenter, Donaldson's chief executive, reminded investors as he opened the session. He pledged to commit necessary research and development dollars to drive further innovation to support growth.

In the investor day presentations company executives gave overviews of their segments as well as overall and segment financial targets for 2026. As well as sustainability initiatives including specific measurable environmental, social and governance targets for 2030.

The company's new life sciences sector currently accounts for roughly 8% of the company's overall revenue of $3.3 billion for the year ended Oct. 31. It is expected to grow faster than than the overall company — 18 to 22%.

By fiscal 2026, the company predicts the segment will product annual revenue in the range of $430 million to $470 million, or about 12% of overall revenue.