Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The Joint Committee on Taxation, which includes members of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, on Friday released the following report summarizing nearly 6,000 pages of the former president's tax returns during his time in office. The release includes individual returns for Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as tax documents for Trump's business entities.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.