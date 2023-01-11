Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Donald Blom, the subject of one of the largest police investigations in state history after teenaged convenience store worker Katie Poirier disappeared in 1999, died Tuesday while serving a life sentence without parole for her murder.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections said it was "an expected natural causes death due to illness." Blom was at the Oak Park Heights state prison after serving much of his sentence in Pennsylvania.

Katie Poirier, 19, was alone just before midnight at DJ's Expressway on May 26, 1999 — and last seen in a grainy surveillance video. A man with his hands at her neck pushed her from the Moose Lake, Minn., convenience store. An extensive search followed, with volunteers and members of the National Guard combing the region for the former honor roll student who was named runner-up for the title of "Miss Barnum."

Poirier's body was never recovered, but her tooth was found on Blom's property. It was ultimately a confession that he made — and later recanted — that seemingly sealed the verdict.

Blom had several previous convictions for abducting teenaged girls and was a registered sex offender at the time.

Blom's brother Bill Pince, reached by phone, did not have a comment.

Members of Poirier's family have not yet responded to messages.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.