NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Domino's Pizza, up $31.50 to $333.26.
The pizza chain reported surprisingly strong third-quarter sales by one closely-watched measure.
Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.16 to $11.95.
The maker of software for the insurance industry beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.71 to $33.65.
The drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging earnings forecasts.
QuidelOrtho Corp., up $7.11 to $74.60.
The medical diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter revenue update.
Relmada Therapeutics Inc., down $25.21 to $6.48.
The biotechnology company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential depression treatment.
A. O. Smith Corp., down 27 cents to $48.86.
The maker of water heaters and boilers cut its profit forecast for the year.
Albertsons Companies Inc., up $2.96 to $28.63.
Kroger is reportedly considering a deal with the Idaho-based owner of the Safeway and Vons grocery chains.
Newmont Corp., down 29 cents to $41.62.
The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.