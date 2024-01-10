Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DETROIT — Domantas Sabonis scored 37 points, and had 13 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings to a roller-coaster 131-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Kings trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, led by 15 in the third, let the Pistons tie the game in the fourth and then pulled away down the stretch. Keegan Murray added 32 points and De'Aaron Fox scored 26.

Detroit (3-34) has lost five straight since breaking its NBA-record 28-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 and Jaden Ivey added 22. The Pistons played without Cade Cunningham, who will be out at least 7-10 days with a knee sprain.

The Kings were coming off a 133-100 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

After Detroit tied the game at 101, Monk scored seven straight points to put the Kings up 110-101 with 7:44 to play.

Sacramento led by three points at the half, then started the third quarter with a 15-3 run to go ahead 83-68. Detroit, though, narrowed the gap to 98-95 on an Alec Burks 3-pointer at the end of the period.

Detroit hit 15 of its first 18 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, to take an early 32-17 lead. The Pistons finished the quarter with a season-high 47 points and an 18-point lead.

The Kings, though, hit 11 of their first 12 shots in the second quarter and led 68-65 at the half.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Charlotte on Wednesday for their third game in four nights.

Pistons: Host San Antonio on Wednesday for the third game in four nights.

