MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said.

Thompson is Miami's No. 3 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were both removed from the league's concussion protocols list on Saturday.

Bridgewater checked into the game after Thompson left. Tagovailoa was inactive for Sunday's game.

Thompson was 7 for 13 for 89 yards during Miami's first three series.

