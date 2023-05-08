Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SILVER CITY, Mich. — Authorities assisted by at least nine specially trained dogs searched woods and water Monday for an 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who went missing over the weekend in a northern Michigan state park.

Nante Niemi was camping with family when he was last seen Saturday in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula.

"The terrain is very remote and hilly with a lot of standing water due to the time of the year," state police said. ''Several seasonal roads are still impassable because of snow depth.''

More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups were searching on foot, in the air or on water. The park has rivers and lakes and is situated along Lake Superior.

Nante is a student in the Hurley School District in Wisconsin. The district said it's willing to send volunteers if authorities need additional searchers.