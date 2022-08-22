Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-6, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -252, Brewers +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles is 43-15 at home and 84-36 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 64-56 record overall and a 33-32 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 45-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .277 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .173 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.