NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), down $53.01 to $732.58.

The warehouse club operator's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), $8.15 to $76.94.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB), down $25.19 to $386.18.

The database platform's earnings and revenue forecasts fell short of analysts' expectations.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), up $2.59 to $56.15.

The provider of electronic signature technology beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up 92 cents $20.25.

The clothing chain reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Xoma Corp. (XOMA), down 33 cents to $24.79.

The drug developer's fourth-quarter loss was much bigger than analysts expected.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), $3.50 to $16.94.

The firearm maker beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), down $15.49 to $3.48.

The biotechnology company's ALS drug failed to meet its key treatment goals in a study.