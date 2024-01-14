TULSA, Okla. — Drake Dobbs scored 17 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Oral Roberts 87-76 on Saturday night.

Dobbs also contributed five rebounds for the Tommies (13-6, 3-1 Summit League). Ahjany Lee added 16 points while going 4 of 5 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Kendall Blue had 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 7 from the line.

Jailen Bedford led the way for the Golden Eagles (8-9, 2-2) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Oral Roberts also got 22 points from Issac McBride. In addition, Kareem Thompson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.