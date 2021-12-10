Q: I want to make sure my pet has the best nutrition. Should I give him a multivitamin?

A: If your dog or cat is already eating a complete and balanced diet (that phrase should be on the bag or can of food) a multivitamin isn't necessary. It can even throw off your pet's nutritional balance.

But there are times when a dog or cat can benefit from one, said Dr. Joe Bartges, a board-certified veterinary nutritionist at the University of Georgia.

A pet might need a multivitamin if it's eating a homemade diet. Those multivitamins can be recommended by a veterinary nutritionist after evaluating what your pet is eating.

And sometimes vitamin and mineral supplements can help in treating a disease.

"For example, [give] vitamin B12 [cobalamin] with gastrointestinal disease; vitamin D3 [calcitriol] with chronic kidney disease; and potassium in cats with low blood potassium due to chronic kidney disease," he said.

Don't give pets your own vitamins. The amounts of vitamins and minerals they contain aren't appropriate for pets — and can even be toxic.

And while vitamins and minerals may be natural, they're not always harmless. Giving too much of anything can cause problems.

"If someone gives too much calcium, particularly to a large or giant-breed dog who is consuming a reasonable amount of calcium in a good diet, this can lead to too much calcium intake, which has been shown to increase the risk of developmental orthopedic disease," Bartges said.

