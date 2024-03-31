A high school student graduates, but her parents are not there to help celebrate. A young child has a birthday, but her mother isn't there to bake her a cake. A dog waits eagerly for his owner to take him for a walk, but she never comes home.

It doesn't have to be that way.

In conjunction with the start of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month on Monday, the Minnesota Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is launching its "Do It For Them" social media video campaign to prevent distracted driving deaths. The spots plead for motorists to put down their phones and pay attention while driving — if not for themselves, then for those they love.

"We need to take our driving seriously," said Lisa Kons, coordinator of the nonprofit dedicated to partnering with employers to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries. "Think of the five most important people in your life. They want to see you come home."

Minnesota enacted a hands-free law in August 2019. The law prohibits motorists from holding a phone or electronic device, reading or composing emails or text messages, streaming videos or accessing the Internet while behind the wheel.

Yet people still are using their phones while driving, Kons said.

"We think we are the safe ones or can do it because law enforcement is not behind us," she said. "Everyone has a job to do behind the wheel. We have to change the culture. That is where we are."

Over the past five years, an average of 30 people have died annually in Minnesota in crashes attributed to a distracted driver, according to the Department of Public Safety.

For families of the victims, that means stories of heartbreak, of birthday parties missed, traditions lost and relationships forever shattered, she said.

Those losses are depicted in 30-second public service announcements NETS will circulate all month long.

"I'll never forget how proud and excited you were that day," said one spot showing a graduate in a cap and gown with diploma in hand as she laments the loss of her parents. "Now I only have memories because you used your cellphone while driving. You'll be out of the picture forever. It doesn't have to be this way. You can be there for all the milestones. Slow down, pay attention. Do it for them."

In another video, a child grieves the loss of her mother and the "most beautiful delicious birthday cakes" she always made.

"You just shouldn't have tried to post pictures of your latest creation from behind the wheel," the child says in a somber tone. "All you need to do is slow down and pay attention. Do it for me."

Throughout the month, law enforcement from across the state will step up enforcement of the state's hands-free law and to stop drivers from engaging in other risky and distracting behaviors.

"Simply put, a two-ton vehicle with a distracted driver behind the wheel can steal a life," said Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety. "Don't fool yourself. You're distracted anytime you shift your attention from driving. It can be challenging, but for everyone's safety, focus on driving."