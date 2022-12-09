Many of us have been there: not enough counter space, but plenty of clutter caused by bulky appliances.

That was the case for Shelley and Doug Beardsley, who decided to tackle the outdated kitchen of their 1980s walkout in Edina.

"I don't like appliances out. I like them away," Shelley said. "But when you put them too far away, they're hard to get to."

The Beardsleys are DIYers, who've gladly undertaken home improvement projects such as bathroom remodels. But with the kitchen, they decided to bring in a pro.

"I know you can retrofit it, which I've done, but it's still expensive, and we just wanted it done right," Shelley said.

The couple enlisted Crystal Kitchen + Bath to remodel the kitchen, having worked with the firm on a previous home. In addition to doing away with clutter, the Beardsleys also saw it as an opportunity to make the kitchen more functional.

"They wanted the cooktop off the island with a hood that ducted outside, seating for three or four, open shelves and glass doors for display, a bar area and storage for all their small appliances," said owner/designer JoLynn Johnson.

On the move

Three large appliances — the refrigerator, the range and the double oven — were moved to make the countertops and cabinetry more seamless and to add more prep and storage space. Relocating the range also allowed the ductwork to go through the garage vs. the mudroom.

Double the storage

To tuck away countertop appliances while keeping them accessible, a corner cabinet was installed with six double pullout shelves. It's now home to the toaster, blender, waffle maker, panini press and other appliances.

"It pulls out and it pulls out again. What was in the corner that you usually can't find because of length comes out to you," Johnson said.

The food processor and other tall, bulky items such as pasta pots are stored in a deep bottom drawer next to the stove.

Divide and conquer

Storing trays and baking sheets had been a problem in Beardsley's kitchen.

"If you put them in a cabinet and stack them up, all the things you need are always at the bottom somehow," Shelley said.

To divide and conquer, they installed two tray dividers, one above the oven to hold pizza pans, cookie sheets and other bakeware and another near the pantry to hold serving platters and cutting boards.

Finishing touches

The remodeling project also offered a chance to update the look of the kitchen.

"They chose walnut wood for the cabinets that both had a warming effect and complemented previously installed oak flooring," said Johnson. They used Corian Quartz Portoro for countertops and Ocean Pearl Quartzite for the island and added accent lighting and a small farm table and bench.

More meals at home

The Beardsleys are happily settling into their new kitchen.

"We love it. It's easy to cook. It's easy to grab things, and when you're not stacking things, you're more apt to put things away," Shelley said. "It makes us more willing to cook instead of saying, 'Let's just go out to eat.' Anything that encourages you to stay home and actually cook when there's food in the refrigerator is a good thing."