SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years with a 72-32 rout of Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

It was the first time a top-10 team has ever played at Cal Poly.

The reason for Louisville's first game in California since 2014 was Kianna Smith, whose father, John Smith, is the head men's basketball coach at Cal Poly.

Kianna Smith, a native of Moreno Valley, California, made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Cardinals (4-1). Her dad sat courtside as the men's team had the night off before playing a tournament game tomorrow in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Sarah Dumitrescu scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (0-2), who shot 20% (12 of 59) overall.

Louisville outscored Cal Poly 20-7 in the second quarter, scoring the last seven points that included a Chelsie Hall 3-pointer for a 34-16 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals scored 27 points off 23 turnovers. They entered holding opponents to 42.2 points, which ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference and third in the nation.

Louisville's previous game in California was a 70-57 win at No. 24 California on Dec. 21, 2014.

___

