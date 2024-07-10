Once upon a time, the Walt Disney Co. had the idea of developing a live-action movie about the teenage children of beloved animated characters. The result, 2015′s "The Descendants," has led to numerous sequels, most of which have been peppered with smart musical numbers and future stars including Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson. But the magic is gone in "The Descendants: Rise of the Red," which starts streaming Friday on Disney+.

This time around, the heroes are Red (Kylie Cantrall), the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (Malia Baker), the daughter of Cinderella, two students who travel back in time to mend a long-simmering rivalry between their mothers. The plot is fine. It's the song-and-dance element that falls flat. Past movies worked because director Kenny Ortega was just as inspired by MGM musicals as he is by animated classics. But Ortega is missing in action from this installment — and it shows.

Most of the tepid songs rely heavily on Auto-Tune, even when they're coming from the lips of established artists such as Brandy and Rita Ora. And there are so many quick cuts that you're not sure if any of the actors can dance for more than four seconds at a time.

Youngsters who are ready to be introduced to the wonder of musicals would be better off discovering an old chestnut such as 1939′s "Babes in Arms."

Also this week

'Exploding Kittens'

Ignore the terrible title and cozy up to this hilarious adult animated series in which God and the Devil are transformed into house cats. God comes across like Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes while the Devil is so tame, she probably thinks George Clooney's practical jokes define pure evil. The setup suggests an irreverent sendup of religion, but creators Matthew Inman and Shane Kosakowski are more interested in ridiculing corporate America than the church. I'm guessing that Sunday school teachers will roar just as loudly as atheists. Friday, Netflix

'2024 ESPY Awards'

Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald and Seth Meyers are among the comics who have hosted the Oscars of sports. But in recent years, the ceremony has turned more and more to athletes. I suspect that may be because thin-skinned players couldn't handle the jokes. If a sports figure is going to preside over the 32nd edition, it might as well be Serena Williams, especially since Caitlin Clark is poised to be the night's biggest winner. 7 p.m. Thursday, ABC

'Faye'

At some point, Faye Dunaway's reputation as a difficult actor overshadowed her contributions to classics such as "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Network." This documentary doesn't ignore her prickly persona — it opens with her bossing around the film crew — but it does go a long way toward explaining her temperament and how it's tied to her most memorable performances. 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

'Nothing in Common'

Eva Marie Saint, who turned 100 on July 4, starred in "North by Northwest" and "On the Waterfront," two films that demand countless viewings. But if you're looking for a new way to appreciate her talent, try this 1986 charmer. It's best remembered as early proof that Tom Hanks could juggle comedy and drama at the same time, but it's also a fantastic showcase for Saint and Jackie Gleason. Tubi, Sling