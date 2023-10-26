Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand was disappointed by the Wolves' season opener against Toronto, a 97-94 loss that featured much of the same offensive dysfunction we saw a year ago — problems that supposedly were addressed in the offseason. It was just one game, but if it becomes a trend it will be even more of a concern.

10:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins Rand in the wake of Minnesota's 12-10 victory in Iowa City. With winnable games on the schedule, can the Gophers get on a roll and get themselves back in the Big Ten West race?

26:00: Sometimes a flawed process yields positive results. Kirk Cousins talks about how that feels.

