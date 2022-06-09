Atlanta Dream (7-5, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-8, 3-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Atlanta Dream after Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 29 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 81-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury have gone 2-3 in home games. Phoenix averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dream have gone 3-2 away from home. Atlanta is second in the WNBA with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Coffey averaging 5.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 81-54 on May 29. Kristy Wallace scored 17 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.