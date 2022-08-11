Dallas Wings (17-17, 7-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-20, 6-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Arike Ogunbowale meet when Phoenix hosts Dallas. Diggins-Smith is fifth in the WNBA averaging 19.2 points per game and Ogunbowale ranks third in the league averaging 19.4 points per game.

The Mercury are 6-11 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 2.1.

The Wings are 7-9 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 83-72 in the last meeting on June 26. Diggins-Smith led the Mercury with 26 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mercury, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 assists. Diggins-Smith is shooting 40.1% and averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ogunbowale is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out for season (quad), Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.