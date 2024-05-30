Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Nearly 400 gallons of diesel fuel leaked into Lake Superior near Silver Bay during a tug and barge fuel transfer.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in Duluth said the red dye diesel fuel spill May 29 was contained that night, and on Thursday the U.S. Coast Guard and the state agency continued to clean up and separate the two vessels. A vacuum truck is removing the fuel from the water.

Gallagher Marine Systems reported the 373-gallon overflow spill, which occurred during a fuel transfer between the tug and barge Clyde S. VanEnkevort. The oil spilled near the Northshore Mining Co. facility.

