Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse look back at the weekend in sports, which included a Twins sweep in Oakland that put Minnesota back on much better footing in the AL Central. The Twins scored 20 runs in the three games, and combined with three Cleveland losses they took a 2 1/2-game lead in the division. But did they prove anything other than that they can beat bad teams?

Plus Reusse was captivated by the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, while both he and Rand bemoaned the lack of drama in the off-seasons of prominent Minnesota teams.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports