A much-anticipated special review of the Minnesota Department of Education's oversight of Feeding Our Future will be released Thursday, assessing whether the state agency did enough to stop massive fraud in federally funded meal programs.

The report comes out one week after a jury convicted five of seven defendants in the first case to go to trial.

The seven are among 70 people charged in a sweeping $250 million fraud scheme, which prosecutors have said is one of the largest pandemic-related fraud schemes in the country. Eighteen other defendants have pleaded guilty, one died and one fled the country.

The remaining more than three dozen cases could go to trial later this year or next year, including the trial for Aimee Bock, the executive director of Feeding Our Future who has denied any wrongdoing.

The Legislative Auditor's report, which will be released at 9 a.m. Thursday and presented to legislators at the State Capitol at 1 p.m., will examine what, if anything, the Education Department could've done differently to prevent or stop the alleged fraud and to what extent the Education Department met federal requirements for monitoring the St. Anthony nonprofit.

The report was initially scheduled to be released last summer, then earlier this year. But the Office of the Legislative Auditor said it required a lot of verification.

The massive fraud scheme was publicly revealed in January 2022 when the FBI raided more than two dozen homes and businesses in a surprise search of places tied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded meal programs, which reimburse schools, nonprofits and day cares for feeding low-income children after school and during the summer.

The programs are administered locally by the Education Department, which enforces the federal rules.

After the news broke in 2022, state Republicans criticized the Education Department for not stopping the alleged fraud sooner, holding three hearings at the State Capitol in April 2022 to question Education Department leaders and even proposing unsuccessfully that oversight of the meals program be transferred to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Education Committee Republicans released a report later that year, saying the Education Department didn't know how to responsibly manage the meal programs. Democrats on the committee criticized it as a "partisan attack" during the fall elections, when some Republican candidates called for then-Commissioner Heather Mueller to resign.

Mueller commended her agency's quick actions to legislators, saying that employees detected possible fraud one month into the pandemic in early 2020. She blamed judges for blocking the Education Department from taking stronger action against Feeding Our Future and the USDA for not taking the Education Department's concerns seriously.

Education leaders have said they didn't have the investigative authority in the case and referred concerns to the USDA after Feeding Our Future quickly grew to be one of Minnesota's largest meal program "sponsors" in 2020, overseeing hundreds of meal distribution sites, administering paperwork and signing off on reimbursements. The growth drew suspicion from the Education Department, which denied Feeding Our Future's meal site applications and terminated some sites.

"I had never seen payments of that magnitude before," Emily Honer, the department's nutrition program director, testified in April in the first trial involving Feeding Our Future's food sites.

Honer described a pattern of a flurry of food site applications being submitted from recently formed restaurants and nonprofits working with Feeding Our Future and St. Paul nonprofit Partners in Nutrition.

The USDA approved more than 100 waivers during the pandemic to dispense food quickly and safely when schools closed during the outbreak, lifting some in-person monitoring requirements and letting for-profit restaurants participate temporarily. Prosecutors have said those waivers opened up the programs to fraud. The state returned to pre-pandemic rules and oversight in late 2022.

Education leaders have said that, when they tried to take action against Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit sued the agency in November 2020. In early 2021, the Education Department stopped all payments to the nonprofit, but a judge said he saw no regulation allowing the halt. He threatened to hold the agency in contempt if it didn't act quickly on the applications.

The department resumed payments, and two supervisors contacted the FBI instead, which began a sprawling investigation in April 2021.

Mueller later stepped down as part of Gov. Tim Walz's administration changes. Walz has constantly defended the agency for working diligently to stop the fraud.

In 2023, the Education Department added an inspector general to investigate fraud allegations, and the Legislature approved new rules, including requiring anyone sponsoring food sites to operate for at least a year and prove it gets at least 10% of its operating revenue from sources other than the meal programs.

Many defendants who have been charged said they relied solely on the federal funding for revenue. Nonprofit experts have said that wasn't how the programs were supposed to operate; the federal programs supplement existing educational programs like day cares with free meals.