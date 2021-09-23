Kyle Rudolph had a much-celebrated 10-year run as a Vikings tight end from 2011-20.

While it didn't necessarily end with acrimony, Rudolph was vocal about wanting a bigger role in the team's offense after being used primarily as a blocker toward the end of his Vikings career.

Still, after being released in March in a move widely expected, Rudolph penned a flattering piece for The Players Tribune about his time in Minnesota and his life after football. "It's where our future is. It's where our heart is. It's home," he wrote. "Thanks again, Vikings fans, for everything. We'll see you around."

Not long after, Rudolph signed with the Giants. He's had four catches in two games so far, but he sure seems to like playing for new head coach Joe Judge. When asked about his new team, coach and opportunity this week, Rudolph said this week:

"To me, it's the first time I've had a head coach that's not a defensive coordinator. So it's a head coach that's in charge of the entire team. And it's been a lot of fun for me to get to learn from it."

Kyle Rudolph basically calling Mike Zimmer a glorified Defense Coordinator.

Kyle Rudolph basically calling Mike Zimmer a glorified Defense Coordinator.

Was Rudolph suggesting that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (and Leslie Frazier before him) didn't coach the entire team? I noted that on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Or was he merely saying Judge, primarily a special teams coach as an assistant, divides his time differently than Rudolph is used to and he's learning a lot in his 11th year?

Maybe a little bit of both, but the way it was phrased sure was interesting.