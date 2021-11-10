ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime, before coming out flat in the second half.

The Bulls were much more aggressive and it paid off, allowing them to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left.

Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead with 3:12 left. The highly touted freshman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Terrance Williams scored 15 points and Eli Brooks had 11 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

Buffalo's Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points, Ronaldo Segu had 15 points and Josh Mballa added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls are the favorites in the Mid-American Conference with nine seniors on the roster, including preseason all-MAC players Williams and Mballa. They are hoping to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time with third-year coach Jim Whitesell after making the field four times in a five-year stretch under Nate Oats and Bobby Hurley.

Michigan: The Wolverines are the preseason pick to repeat as Big Ten champions and are expected to contend for the national title. Third-year coach Juwan Howard has a talented and deep roster led by Dickinson, who chose to stay in school after being named the conference's freshman of the year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan has a chance to move up because two teams ranked higher will lose later this week. No. 4 Villanova plays at No. 2 UCLA on Friday and No. 5 Texas faces No. 1 Gonzaga on the road Saturday.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at North Texas on Monday night.

Michigan will face Prairie View A&M in the inaugural Coaches vs. Racism game on Saturday night in Washington.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25