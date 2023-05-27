Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Lane Thomas opened the game with a home run, Corey Dickerson's three-run shot highlighted an eight-run sixth inning and Luis Garcia had six hits as the Washington Nationals outslugged the Kansas City Royals 12-10 on Friday night.

The eight-run inning was the largest scoring inning in Nationals' history and came against Kansas City's Jordan Lyles and Josh Staumont. Lyles (0-9) allowed five earned runs in five innings, giving up six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

The 34-year-old Dickerson, in his 11th big league season, has eight hits and has two homers and seven RBIs since being called up on May 17.

Washington (22-29) led 9-2 when its half of the sixth was over, helped by RBIs from Garcia (two RBIs) and Joey Meneses off of Staumont, who gave up four earned runs in one-third of an inning.

The Royals (15-37) scored the next six runs, highlighted by a Bobby Witt Jr.'s three-run homer off Erasmo Ramirez in the seventh, cutting the lead to 9-8. Witt also homered in the sixth inning for his second career multi-homer game and a career-high with five RBIs.

Jeimer Candelario added a two-RBI triple and later scored in the eighth to extend the Nationals lead to 12-8.

Patrick Corbin (4-5) worked 6 1/3 inning, allowing six runs, seven hits, four walks with six strikeouts.

SEEING DOUBLE

Garcia hit two doubles in the sixth inning, marking the first time a Nationals' batter has had two hits in an inning. That was part of his career-high six hit performance. He is just the third Washington player to have that many hits in a game.

ROSTER MOVES

The Royals called up OF Drew Waters and optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Washington sends RHP Josiah Gray (4-5) to the mound against Royals RHP Brady Singer (3-4) on Saturday afternoon.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports