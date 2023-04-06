Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer will not call the home opener against the Astros on Friday, announcing on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 after avoiding the virus for three years.

Cory Provus, who normally is the Twins lead play-by-play announcer on radio, will call the game on Bally Sports North. Studio host Kris Atteberry will take Provus' spot in the radio booth and work with Dan Gladden.

Bremer, 67, had been calling Twins games on TV since 1983 and said he has never missed a home opener since getting the job.

The Twins postponed their home opener to Friday in hopes of better weather, the current forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees with sunshine.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.