COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Mamoudou Diarra had a career-high 21 points as Tennessee Tech defeated Lipscomb 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Shandon Goldman had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Keishawn Davidson added 15 points and 10 assists. Jr. Clay had 12 points, nine assists and five steals.

Jacob Ognacevic had 24 points for the Bisons (4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Parker Hazen scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com