Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris.

It's still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It's something that it's on my radar," Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota. "I'm still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball."

Taurasi will be 42 at the time of the Paris Games, but said if she's healthy enough she'd like to give it a go.

"If the opportunity comes to play and be a part of it, it's something I've always taken a lot of pride in," said Taurasi, who shares the record of five gold medals with Sue Bird. "When you get to my age at this point in my career, you just try to win every day. Right now this is a good opportunity to be part of this team moving forward we'll see what happens."

She said she would have played at the World Cup last year in Australia, but had a quad strain that kept her out of the end of the WNBA season.

"I got hurt a little bit before. I had a good conversation with Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and (Jim) Tooley. I felt like I hadn't played enough basketball to be out there and help," Taurasi said. "That's the biggest thing with USA Basketball is being able to help the team win."

Taurasi is an unrestricted free agent although she is expected to return back to Phoenix where she's spent her entire career since getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2003.

"Phoenix still has things they need to work out," the WNBA's all-time leading scorer said.

