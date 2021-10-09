Oh, baby!

Diana Taurasi and her wife, Penny Taylor, welcome their second child early Saturday morning, just hours after Taurasi carried the Phoenix Mercury to a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Taylor gave birth to a baby girl at 4:24 a.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Behind 24 points from Taurasi, the Mercury secured a spot in the Finals around 8 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.

"Hold it in, babe. I'm coming," Taurasi said in a postgame interview on ESPN.

She hopped on a private flight from Vegas back to Phoenix and caught a ride to the delivery room, People magazine reported.

Before she could come up clutch off the court, Taurasi hit a huge 3-pointer to put the Mercury up three late in the fourth quarter in Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix went on to win, 87-84.

The Mercury will host the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Taurasi and Taylor, the Mercury's director of player development and a former player herself, married in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a boy named Leo, in 2018.

