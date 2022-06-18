Minnesota Twins (37-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -114, Twins -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 16-18 record at home and a 31-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota is 37-29 overall and 17-15 in road games. The Twins are 30-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-24 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-38 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.