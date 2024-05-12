BALTIMORE — Zac Gallen pitched six solid innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat an unusually sloppy Baltimore team 9-2 on Sunday for their first victory at Camden Yards since 2007.

The Orioles allowed three unearned runs, plus several others that were earned but at least somewhat related to defensive mistakes. Jake McCarthy homered for the Diamondbacks and Adley Rutschman went deep for Baltimore.

Gallen (5-2) took a no-hitter into the fifth and ultimately allowed two runs and four hits. He struck out four with two walks.

Dean Kremer (3-3) permitted three earned runs, four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10.

The game was delayed 33 minutes in the top of the seventh by rain.

Kremer was perfect through three innings before allowing a leadoff double to Corbin Carroll in the fourth. Kremer attempted a pickoff throw that hit Carroll, and he went to third on that throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Walker.

In the fifth, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out, but Kremer had a chance to work out of the jam when Carroll hit a slow grounder to third. Ramón Urías' throw home was in plenty of time for the force, but it was wide and pulled catcher James McCann's foot off the plate. That was also ruled an error, and Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Anthony Santander doubled in the bottom of the fifth for Baltimore's first hit, then scored on a double by Jordan Westburg.

The Diamondbacks finally broke the game open with six runs in the sixth, all with two out. McCarthy's two-run homer made it 5-1. Two walks later, Carroll hit a chopper to shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who took a bit too long getting the ball to first. Carroll beat the throw for an infield single, and then Marte hit a single to right that scored two runs. Santander's throw to the plate was in time to get the second runner, but it skipped past McCann.

Randal Grichuk's two-run double made it 9-1.

The Orioles had committed a major league-low two errors since April 22. Arizona had only committed three since that date, but then the Diamondbacks had two in quick succession in the eighth. Third baseman Eugenio Suárez misplayed a foul pop, and then shortstop Kevin Newman threw wildly to first on Ryan O'Hearn's grounder.

The Diamondbacks swept three games at Baltimore in 2007, then were swept in a three-game set at Camden Yards in 2016 and dropped the first two of this series.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Arizona returns home to face Cincinnati. Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.70 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks.

Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.83) takes the mound Monday night to start a home series against Toronto. José Berrios (4-3, 2.85) starts for the Blue Jays.

