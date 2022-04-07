A DFL representative from Maplewood has been sentenced for drunken driving.

Tou Xiong pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on Jan. 8, when he was stopped by police in Blaine shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE. Central and 97th avenues.

The 31-year-old Xiong was sentenced Tuesday in Anoka County District Court to a year's probation and fined $288. A 90-day jail term was set aside.

Since his arrest, Xiong has completed a chemical abuse assessment and attended a victim impact panel organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to court records.

Xiong's blood alcohol content within two hours of being pulled over after leaving a community gathering was 0.11%, above the legal limit of 0.08% in Minnesota, court records show.

Xiong released a statement several days after being cited that said "my actions are inexcusable, and I sincerely apologize."

"I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I've let down, and that will be my focus going forward," he said in the statement.