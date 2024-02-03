State Rep. Brion Curran received a jail sentence last week after pleading guilty to drunken driving in October.

The Vadnais Heights DFLer was sentenced to two days in jail and an additional 88 days of stayed jail time with conditions, and was ordered to pay $485 in fines. Under the terms of her plea deal, the jail time is stayed for two years of supervised probation.

Curran, 38, pleaded guilty last fall to fourth-degree driving while impaired.

"I accept responsibility for driving under the influence of alcohol," she said in a statement. "I regret my decisions and I am sincerely grateful that no one was hurt."

Curran was arrested in the early morning of Oct. 9 after she was reported driving "all over the road and speeding" while heading north on Interstate 35 near Harris, according to the criminal complaint. A Chisago County deputy reported finding her driving slowly in the shoulder lane with a flat tire.

She told officers she had three drinks, according to the complaint, and allegedly showed signs of impairment during a sobriety test. She was arrested and later found to have a 0.16% blood alcohol content, which is double the legal limit.

"I want to thank the Chisago County Sheriff's Office for ensuring my safety and the safety of others," Curran said in her statement. "I know that trust is earned and, once broken, is difficult to repair.

"Since October, in recognition of the seriousness of my actions, I have been attending courses and training related to the dangers of drunk driving. I'm sorry for the decisions I made, and by pleading guilty, I accept full responsibility."

Curran represents District 36B, including White Bear Lake, Gem Lake and Birchwood Village. The state website lists Curran's career as social services, and her campaign website says she's a former police officer who once was a deputy for the Chisago County Sheriff's Office — the same agency that arrested her.

Curran "ended her career in public safety voluntarily in May 2018 after enduring Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a licensed police officer," according to her campaign website.

Other Minnesota legislators have pleaded guilty to DWI in the last year. State Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, pleaded guilty in Kanabec County to drunken driving after he was pulled over July 7 by a state trooper just outside Mora. His plea agreement called for a 45-day jail sentence to be set aside for two years and a $400 fine.

State Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was arrested last February for speeding a few miles from his home, when his blood alcohol was measured at 0.15%. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving in July in exchange for a 90-day suspended jail sentence and two years' unsupervised probation.

Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this story.



