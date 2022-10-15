Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

As I've knocked on doors and talked to Minnesotans, it's clear that people remain hopeful and positive despite the struggles of the last few years. Minnesotans want leaders who will protect reproductive freedom, ensure all Minnesotans have a say in our democracy, make health care more affordable, invest in public safety and ensure world-class educational opportunities for our children.

House DFLers understand the challenges families face. We've listened to Minnesotans about their concerns and are working alongside them to find and implement solutions, and to protect their rights.

Abortion is health care, and it is on the ballot this election. The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was extreme and reckless. For people seeking care in complex medical cases, the decision has already had devastating consequences. Restricting access to abortion care puts people's lives at risk and deprives us of our right to exercise our own judgment about the health care we need.

Republican politicians have spent decades working to take away reproductive freedom. Minnesota Republicans aren't fooling anyone when they say abortion is not on the ballot this year. They are on record supporting the very same extreme and reckless bans that have been enacted in other states. The Republican candidate for governor is on record saying he would seek to ban abortion, even in cases of rape or incest. Republican legislators have introduced Texas-style abortion bans in the Minnesota House.

House DFLers have protected reproductive freedom from Republican attacks time and time again. As long as DFLers control the Minnesota House, we will ensure Minnesotans are legally entitled to make their own decisions about their health care.

To help families improve their economic security, DFLers have put forward solutions to reduce costs for families. We've worked to reduce the cost of child care, health care, housing and prescription drugs — including capping co-pays on insulin, inhalers and epi-pens at $25 per month.

DFLers secured $500 million for front-line workers who kept our state going throughout the pandemic — despite the risks to themselves and their families. DFLers successfully battled Republicans who didn't want to provide bonuses to front-line workers. More than 1 million Minnesotans will receive $487.45 each to help them make ends meet as a result of DFLers fighting for workers this session.

DFLers are committed to keeping our communities safe. House DFLers passed legislation to provide a $340 million increase in funding for public safety — and every single House Republican voted no. Senate Republicans walked out of negotiations with Gov. Tim Walz and the House, refusing to agree to any investment in public safety this year. The House DFL bill invested in both local law enforcement and crime prevention, in part by expanding access to mental health care.

Gun violence continues to tear apart our communities. DFLers are dedicated to keeping our neighborhoods and schools safe through common-sense measures like criminal background checks and red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. Suicide, homicide, and other gun violence can be reduced if we act. These common-sense measures have passed in other states and made a difference.

Minnesotans support fully funded public schools to ensure all Minnesota children can succeed. DFLers would provide the funding our students need, while Republicans continue to advocate for tax cuts that benefit the wealthy at the expense of public schools.

We have an obligation to future generations to keep our air and water clean, and to take action on climate change. While many Republican candidates deny the existence of climate change, DFLers acknowledge the scientific reality and back solutions — like 100% clean energy.

We have seen the Republican Party drift so far to the right — defending insurrectionists who assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including Oath Keepers and Proud Boys; undermining faith in our democracy; spreading dangerous misinformation and using violent rhetoric — that it's clear they've become too extreme and reckless to lead.

The choice this November is between DFLers who would protect reproductive freedom and prioritize the issues Minnesotans care about, and Republicans who've become too extreme and divisive to trust with governing. With your support, we'll keep working to build a state that works better for everyone.

Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, is speaker of the Minnesota House.