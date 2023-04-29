The Vikings closed out the 2023 draft class with running back DeWayne McBride, adding the former University of Alabama-Birmingham rusher with a seventh-round pick (222nd overall) on Saturday afternoon.

McBride ranked second in D-I college football last season with 1,713 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns that trailed only two players — Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim and Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda. He was a dynamic runner in Conference USA and played almost no factor as a receiver, catching just two passes for 10 yards last season.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings' connections to the UAB program gave him additional confidence in McBride, crediting run game coordinator Curtis Modkins.

"We had some good intel that he has more pass-game value than he showed," Adofo-Mensah said.

McBride joins a Vikings running back room that awaits clarity on three-time team captain Dalvin Cook's status. The team gave Alexander Mattison a pay raise this offseason via a two-year contract extension. Cook is set to count $14.1 million against the salary cap, and could be released in lieu of a trade or pay reduction.

After the draft Saturday evening, Adofo-Mensah was asked if he had any clarity on the futures of Cook and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, another high-priced veteran whom the team is open to dealing out of a crowded position group. The Vikings guaranteed $10 million to edge rusher Marcus Davenport last month.

"Keeping communication open with those guys," Adofo-Mensah said. "Like I said earlier, trying to find solutions for both them and us. We'll continue to do so. The dialogue will remain open."

The Vikings also have running backs Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler on the roster. Fullback C.J. Ham signed a two-year extension this offseason.