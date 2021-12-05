DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries had 21 points as Drake defeated St. Thomas of Minnesota 74-64 on Sunday.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 17 points and seven rebounds for Drake (5-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Garrett Sturtz added 17 points. D.J. Wilkins had 12 points.

Tremell Murphy, the Bulldogs' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, had only five points.

Riley Miller had 22 points for the Tommies (4-5). Anders Nelson added 14 points. Brooks Allen had 11 rebounds.

