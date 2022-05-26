Now the Twins' grand plan can be revealed. They demoted Devin Smeltzer last week, after brilliant back-to-back one-run outings, in order to motivate him to pitch better.

Genius.

Smeltzer, properly chastened by four days in St. Paul, outdid himself on Thursday by pitching a career-high seven shutout innings, holding the Royals to two meager singles and never allowing a Kansas City baserunner to reach second base.

One problem: Twins hitters managed only one extra-base hit themselves, failed to cash in a bases-loaded-no-outs threat, and wasted Smeltzer's gem, absorbing a 3-2 disappointment at Target Field.

The loss was the Twins' second in a row, their first back-to-back defeats in two weeks, and in both cases, their starting pitcher led with a lead. In this case, it was 2-0, with Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino providing run-scoring hits.

Wielding a fastball that registered 90 mph only twice all night, Smeltzer helped the Twins to a 2-0 lead. The lefthander allowed a single to Andrew Benintendi in the first inning and a two-out single to Hunter Dozier in the seventh, facing only two hitters over the minimum. Smeltzer's curveball and changeup fooled Kansas City all night, and his six strikeouts represented the most in his career since he whiffed seven Brewers during his big-league debut in 2019.

Smeltzer, who held the Royals to five hits and one run last Friday at Kauffman Stadium before being optioned to the minors minutes after the game ended, has a 1.59 ERA in seven career appearances against the Royals.

And twice in six days he outdueled K.C. rookie Daniel Lynch, who was sharp again Thursday. The former first-round pick gave up seven hits in 5⅓ innings, but only Jose Miranda's fourth-inning double — and the Twins' infielder would have been out at second base if Nicky Lopez had held on to the throw from Benintendi — went for extra bases.

Still, a walk and a single in the second inning set up Jeffers' RBI hit to left, and Miranda's double produced a second run when Celestino poked an opposite-field line drive down the right-field line for the Twins' second run.

That looked like a surplus of offense as long as Smeltzer kept the Royals guessing. But when Tyler Duffey relieved in the eighth inning, the game turned quickly. Emmanuel Rivera lined a one-out single. Pinch hitter Ryan O'Hearn did the same, but to right field. And Whit Merrifield timed a 1-0 curveball and drove it into the gap in right-center, a double that allowed both runs ahead of him to score and tie the score.

After Benintendi walked, rookie Bobby Witt Jr. took advantage of Duffey's biggest mistake, a two-strike curve left that drifted over the plate. Witt hammered it to left-center, and Merrifield easily scored the go-ahead run.

The Twins threatened to take the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth, when Gary Sanchez reached on an infield error and Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez looped hits into the outfield, loading the bases. But Jose Miranda looked at a third strike from Royals closer Scott Barlow, pinch hitter Nick Gordon swung at strike three, and Max Kepler rolled out to third base to preserve the Royals' lead.

In the ninth, the Twins got the tying run to third base before Gio Urshela grounded into a fielder's choice out to end the game.